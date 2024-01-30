Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,542,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $789.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

