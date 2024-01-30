Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

