Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUE opened at $176.63 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

