Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

