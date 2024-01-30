Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $122.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

