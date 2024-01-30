Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

