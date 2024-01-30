Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

