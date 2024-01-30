Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 653,002 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 468,575 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.