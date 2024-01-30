Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 653,002 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 468,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

