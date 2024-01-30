Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

