Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,919 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.