Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FPX opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $865.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.