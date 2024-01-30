Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

