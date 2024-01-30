Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.