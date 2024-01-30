Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %
GOOGL stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
