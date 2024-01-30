Critical Analysis: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% First Capital 26.71% 14.65% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 First Capital $41.87 million 2.28 $11.90 million $3.95 7.22

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats First Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

