Critical Contrast: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 6 0 0 2.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87% Ares Commercial Real Estate 3.27% 9.55% 2.79%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.04 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.21 Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 5.32 $29.78 million $0.06 174.86

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.