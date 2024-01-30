Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

