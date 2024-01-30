Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.