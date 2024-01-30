CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 229,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

