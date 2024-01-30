Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.3 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYTK

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock worth $5,127,247. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.