D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $140.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.