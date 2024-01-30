Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $430.00

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.47), with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.06).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £960.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.98.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

