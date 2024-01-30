Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $397.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

