Desjardins Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.62.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.97 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a market cap of C$26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

