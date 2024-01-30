Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$525.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.7 million.

DXLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

