Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Shares of INVH opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

