Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

KIM stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

