Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

