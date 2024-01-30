Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

