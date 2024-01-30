DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.