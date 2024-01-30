Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 251.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.