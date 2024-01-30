DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.