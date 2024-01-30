DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

