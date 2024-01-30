Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.20. 555,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,940,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Specifically, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,826 shares of company stock worth $5,633,726. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

