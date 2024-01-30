e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.