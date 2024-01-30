Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $234.00 to $244.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $219.59 and last traded at $219.42, with a volume of 27623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.91.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

