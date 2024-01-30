EchoStar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 41,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the average daily volume of 3,087 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

