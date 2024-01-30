Edison Inv. Res Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Foxtons Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

