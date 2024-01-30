Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

