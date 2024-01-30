Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Cut to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.64.

ELD opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.59. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

