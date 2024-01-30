Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

