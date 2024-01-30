Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLY opened at $644.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $612.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

