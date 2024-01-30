Empirical Finance LLC Buys 6,812 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

