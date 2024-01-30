Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 566,287 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

