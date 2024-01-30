Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

