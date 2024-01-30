Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Energy Recovery worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERII. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.45 million, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

