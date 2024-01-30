EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EnerSys worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $947,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

