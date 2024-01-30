Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 590.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 181,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

