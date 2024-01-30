Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

