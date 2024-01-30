Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

ENSC stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 401.40% and a negative return on equity of 6,580.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

About Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.