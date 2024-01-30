Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

